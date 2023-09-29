iPhone avec USB-C : Comment connecter vos accessoires

Microphones, headsets, USB sticks, cameras, keyboards, monitors… You have always been able to connect a lot to the iPhone. Some devices used to connect directly via Lightning. For others, you needed the Lightning to USB camera adapter. Since Apple switched to USB-C with the iPhone 15, the game is also changing for connected hardware. We answer the most important questions for you.

How do I connect USB-C accessories to the iPhone with USB-C? Do I need an adapter?

The short and pleasing answer is: no. You don’t need an adapter to connect your USB-C accessories to your iPhone with USB-C. You simply connect your iPhone and accessories with a USB-C to USB-C cable. All iPhones from iPhone 15 onwards have a USB-C port. And such a connection cable (with USB 2.0) is already included in the scope of delivery.

Apple includes this stylish USB-C to USB-C cable with the iPhone from iPhone 15 onwards, which can also be used to connect accessories. (Image: Charles A)

According to an Apple support page, an iPhone with USB-C can output up to 4.5 watts via the USB-C interface. That’s 15 times as much as is possible via Lightning (0.3 watts). This means you can also charge smaller Apple devices such as AirPods (Pro) or your Apple Watch via the iPhone. Or other USB-C devices as well.

In order to successfully connect and power an iPhone 15 Pro, and (where possible) establish data access for this post, we have:

USB-C microphone (Rode NT USB Mini)

External SATA hard drive 2.5 inch (Seagate)

USB-C stick (SanDisk)

USB-C adapter with inserted SD memory card (Adam Casa C05)

Apple AirPods (2nd gen) connected with Lightning to USB-C cable

USB-C accessories with more than 4.5 watts

If you want to connect a device that requires more than 4.5 watts, that will only work with additional accessories. Theoretically, this could be a USB-C Y-adapter with one data and power connection on one side and a combined data and power connection on the other side (iPhone). However, as of the end of Septembre 2023, we have not found anything suitable here. Even Apple and its well-known accessory providers such as Belkin or Anker did not have suitable adapters at that time. This may change over time.

Successfully connected to iPhone 15 Pro: USB-C adapter for an SD memory card. (Image: Charles A)

However, external USB-C devices that consume a lot of power often also have additional power supply in the form of a second USB-C port or a proprietary power supply. This is the case, for example, with the Lenovo ThinkVision M14t portable monitor.

By the way, the charging cable that Apple includes with the iPhone 15 (Pro) is only USB 2.0 with a transfer rate of up to 480 Mbps. You can use faster cables from Apple or any other manufacturer that support USB 3.2 (Gen 2) with up to 10 Gbps. This is particularly interesting if the device you want to connect is a data storage device.

How do I connect Lightning accessories to an iPhone with USB-C?

That’s obviously annoying: You may have purchased suitable Lightning accessories for the iPhone over the years and now Apple is switching to USB-C. So you have to throw away the accessories – or do you?

Fortunately, you don’t have to! You have two good options for using your Lightning accessories on an iPhone with USB-C:

USB-C to Lightning cable: If it’s about accessories that have a Lightning port (female) on one side, you simply replace the Lightning to Lightning cable with a Lightning to USB-C cable. This is the case, for example, with some AirPods charging cases. The best part: You probably already have such a cable. Apple included it as a standard item with the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 series. It also came with some older iPads or AirPods charging cases. Apple USB-C to Lightning adapter: With this, you can connect your accessories with a Lightning port (male) to an iPhone with USB-C. By the way, you can also use it with an iPad with USB-C.

Apple USB-C to Lightning adapter (Image: Apple)

Questions and answers about the iPhone with USB-C accessories

Question: Do I have to use an original USB-C cable from Apple?

Answer: No, you can also connect USB-C accessories to an iPhone with USB-C using a USB-C to USB-C cable from any manufacturer. The same applies to Lightning to USB-C cables. However, pay attention to quality. Apple has certified its Lightning interface (MFi). This means that Lightning cables or adapters from third-party manufacturers are usually slightly more expensive due to licensing fees. Stay away from very cheap and potentially uncertified imitations!

Question: Does it make a difference if I buy a faster and more powerful USB-C to USB-C cable for my iPhone with USB-C accessories?

Answer: That depends on your accessories. If it’s not about data transfer, but mainly about power supply, such as charging AirPods or operating an external microphone, the normal USB 2.0 charging cable included with the iPhone with USB-C is sufficient. It can handle up to 20 watts and up to 480 Mbps of data. Just a reminder: The iPhone 15 with USB-C can only output 4.5 watts anyway. If your accessory is an external hard drive or another data storage device, it may be worth buying a USB 3.2 Gen 2 charging cable, which theoretically allows transfer rates of up to 10 Gbps.

Question: Can I also use a Thunderbolt cable to connect USB-C accessories to the iPhone?

Answer: Yes, you can also use a Thunderbolt cable instead of a USB-C to USB-C cable. Thunderbolt and USB-C are compatible with each other; the ports even look the same and use the same type-C connector. The main difference is that Thunderbolt usually allows for higher data rates. However, with the iPhone with USB-C, 10 Gbps is already the limit. This corresponds to Thunderbolt 1 or 2. The more modern Thunderbolt standards 3, 4, and 5 allow for data rates of over 20 Gbps with compatible hardware, which does not include the iPhone 15. So you don’t have to buy a Thunderbolt cable specifically to connect accessories to your iPhone with USB-C. You can use an existing Thunderbolt cable for this purpose – you just have to accept slower transfer rates.

Retrieved an old photo from the USB-C stick on the iPhone 15 Pro. (Image: Charles A)

Question: Plug it in and you’re good to go?

Answer: Again, it depends on your accessories and the cable used. Some accessories are simply recognized by the iPhone with USB-C and integrated into the system without further inquiries. This was the case, for example, with the USB-C stick and the external hard drive we tested. Others may require confirmation – in this case, the iPhone will briefly send you a notification as soon as you plug in the accessory. This was the case in our test with the AirPods (2nd gen) and the Rode USB microphone.

Question: Where can I find suitable cables and adapters?

Answer: You can find suitable USB-C cables or Lightning adapters for your iPhone with USB-C at Netcost-security.fr. At the time of writing this post, not all new connection cables and adapters were available yet. Third-party manufacturers also awaited with their solutions. However, this may change over time – or may have already changed by the time you read this post.

