Événement final Fortnite Fracture: horaires, comment participer et comment le regarder en direct

ul { marge : 0 } .webs-group.version-k .webs-group-col ul li { marge-gauche : 10px ; rembourrage : 1px 0 ; style de liste : aucun ; background : url( no-repeat 0 10px } .webs-group.version-k .webs-group-col ul li.sub { padding-left : 10px ; background-position : 10px 10px } .webs-group.version-k .webs-grupo-col ul li.nolink { rembourrage : 4px 0 4px 8px ; couleur : #ccc ; police : normal 12px Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif ; poids de la police : gras } .webs-grupo.version-k . webs-grupo-col ul li a { margin-left: 8px; color: #ccc; text-decoration: none; font: normal 12px Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; border-bottom: 1px dashed #7E7E7E; } .webs -group .webs-group-col ul li a:hover { text-decoration: none; color: #fff; } .webs-group.version-k .webs-group-col ul li.nolink a { padding: 0; font-weight : gras ; margin : 0 } .webs-group.version-k .webs-group-col ul li a:hover { text-decoration : aucun } .webs-group.version-k .webs-group-col ul li.header { background : none } .webs-group.version-k .webs-group-col ul li.header a { padding : 0 0 1px 0 ; font-weight : gras ; margin : 0 } .webs-group .version-k .webs-group-col ul li a.country { margin-left : 8px } .webs-group.version-k .webs-group-col ul li.tit-section { font-weight: 700; marge : 3px 0 5px 10px ; police : gras 12px Arial, Helvetica, sans empattement ; bordure supérieure : 1px solide #7E7E7E ; rembourrage en haut : 5 px ; couleur : #ccc ; arrière-plan : aucun } .webs-group.version-k .webs-group-col ul li.tit-section a { padding : 0 ; font-weight : gras ; margin: 0 } .webs-group.version-k .webs-group-col ul li.tit-section.two { border: 0 } .webs-group.version-k .webs-group-col ul li.tit- main { font-weight : 700 ; marge : 10px 0 10px 10px ; police : gras 12px Arial, Helvetica, sans empattement ; couleur : #fff ; rembourrage : 4px 0 4px 6px ; arrière-plan : #888 ; } .webs-group.version-k .webs-group-col ul li.header.underline { border-top : 1px solid #7E7E7E ; rembourrage en haut : 3 px ; margin-top : 5px } .webs-group.version-k .webs-group-col ul li.sep { border-top : 1px dashed #7E7E7E ; marge supérieure : 5px ; } .webs-group.version-k .webs-group-col ul li.peq a { font-size: 11px; } .webs-group .webs-group-col ul li.tit-principal a { border: 0; couleur : #fff ; font-weight : gras ; transformation de texte : majuscule ; } @media (max-width : 480px) { .webs-group { background-image : none ; } .webs-group.version-k .webs-group-col { float : aucun ; largeur : 100 % ; } .webs-grupo.version-k .webs-grupo-col-media .webs-grupo-col-media-sub, .webs-grupo.version-k .webs-grupo-col ul { largeur : 100 % !important ; } .webs-group.version-k .webs-group-col ul li.tit-principal { margin-right : 10px ; } } ]]>