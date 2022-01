Popcorn Time s’arrête en raison d’un manque d’activité

Collapsible Silicone Microwave Hot Air Popcorn Popper Bowl With Lid and Handles (Red)

INSTANT HOMEMADE POPCORN: Enjoy making fresh, healthy, and fluffy popcorn in 2-3 min at home! You can now have your delicious popcorn from the convenience of your home or office using only your microwave. Hot and fresh and always in time, Have it ready in Just 2 – 3 minutes! Excellent for movie nights and parties! MADE OF PREMIUM MATERIAL FOR YOUR SAFETY: Made from food-grade FDA approved BPA Free and heat-resistant silicone. No fear of getting burned when removing from the microwave. Use our popper's convenient handles for easy and safe grasp. Completely safe for your health as well, it is made from 100% quality food grade silicone, BPA free and PVC free! ECONOMICAL AND HEALTHY ALTERNATIVE: Avoid the expensive and full of preservatives popcorn products on the market and make a healthier snack at home, Popped and ready without the need to add oil if you want to enjoy your popcorn in an even healthier way. Our Microwave Popcorn Popper is the tasty, economical, and healthy alternative to those greasy and expensive microwavable popcorn. COLLAPSIBLE FOR EASY STORAGE: If you have a small space, you can still buy this popcorn maker. Despite measuring 8.3 by 8.1 by 2.7 inches, the bowl has a convenient collapsible design where you collapse it into a much smaller size, about 2 inches in height. This feature enables you to store it comfortably in your drawer or a cupboard for the easiest future access. MONEY BACK GUARANTEE: We are confident that you will love our big size popcorn popper that comes with suction lid and convenient handles for support. Proceed to buy with no fear, your satisfaction is guaranteed. If you are not 100% satisfied, we offer you a 30 day full money back guarantee.