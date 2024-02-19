Luc Besson dirige Christoph Waltz dans une nouvelle version de ‘Drácula’ de Bram Stoker

A Caleb Landry Jones también, con quien ya trabajó en ‘Dogman’

Christoph Waltz no será Drácula, alors quel sera son rôle?

Le réalisateur de grands et mémorables films comme Léon, Le Cinquième Élément, Lucy, Nikita ou celui qui a marqué son retour sur grand écran après quatre ans d’arrêt, Dogman, prépare déjà un nouveau film basé sur le célèbre roman Drácula de Bram Stoker de 1897, même si selon les premières informations, il semblerait avoir une intrigue différente de l’œuvre originale ainsi que de sa célèbre et primée adaptation de 1992 de Francis Ford Coppola.

Luc Besson souhaite raconter l’histoire du vampire le plus célèbre du monde mais en se concentrant cette fois-ci sur les années précédant les événements qui se déroulent dans le roman, où le comte, alors Vlad, était heureux avec sa femme, qui est décédée trop tôt, poussant ainsi notre protagoniste assoiffé de sang à abandonner le chemin de Dieu et à embrasser un monde d’ombres et de ténèbres qu’il finit par diriger.

According to Deadline, there are already two confirmed roles for a film that even has an official name, although we don’t know if it’s final, Dracula – A Love Tale (Drácula: Une histoire d’amour), those of the count himself and a character yet to be confirmed, which will be respectively performed by Caleb Landry Jones, precisely the protagonist of Dogman, and Christoph Waltz, the winner of two Academy Awards for Inglourious Basterds in 2009 and Django Unchained in 2012.

A Christoph Walz le gustan los monstruos

To Dracula, we have to add the participation of the Austro-German actor in another project marked by monsters of horror and novels, such as Guillermo del Toro’s new Frankenstein, which is scheduled to be filmed between Février and Juillet of this year at the Ontario Creates studios.

Known for now as Prodigal Father, Waltz will be one of its protagonists alongside Jacob Elordi, who will be Dr. Frankenstein replacing Andrew Garfield, Oscar Isaac, who will play the monster, and Mia Goth, who will portray the monster’s bride, just like in the case at hand, not knowing Waltz’s role in the plot, aunque sí sabemos que será un homme européen imaginamos que con marcado acento.