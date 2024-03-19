Vraiment y a-t-il un bouton qui peut faire tomber un avion ? Que savons-nous sur l’incident du Boeing

Interview with Danilo Recine

Vice President of Anpac

« Until yesterday, no one was talking about this button, now it has become a topic ». The button in question is a switch capable of moving the seats in the cockpit. « And it seems to be the cause behind the LA800 flight incident, » explained Danilo Recine to Netcost-security.fr, Vice President of Anpac, the National Professional Association of Civil Aviation. On Mars 11th, a Boeing 787 from the Chilean airline Latma, flying from Sydney to Auckland, rapidly lost altitude, causing passengers to be thrown from their seats and launched against the plane’s ceiling. The incident caused at least 50 injuries and 13 people were hospitalized. The cause of the incident was not immediately clear, but then the company explained that there is a button to move the seats behind the sudden descent.

Latam has announced that a flight attendant inadvertently pressed the pilot’s seat switch while inside the cockpit, the sudden movement caused him to collide with the yoke, the aircraft’s control column, and triggered the sudden descent. « Before reconstructing the dynamics of the event, it’s important to emphasize that there is no button capable of making an airplane crash, we are facing an accident, » highlights Recine. « The idea that there are switches that make planes crash is absurd, there were a series of aligned events. »

The dynamics of the incident

As explained by Latam, the switch used to move the seats forward and backward was accidentally activated. « In practice, a flight attendant entered the cockpit, continuous contact is mandatory, and mistakenly pressed the button, causing the seat to move forward while the pilot was sitting. The pilot then collided with the yoke. » Boeing aircraft have the control column in the center, while other aircraft, such as Airbus, have it on the side. « But it doesn’t change much, it’s just a design choice. »

« The problem is that the yoke was hit with a strange, sudden movement. The pilot moved more than necessary and quickly, and this deactivated the autopilot, when this happens, the yoke becomes active, operational, and since it was a forward movement, it quickly brought the plane down. The descent was sudden. » It is worth noting that the autopilot only deactivates if there is a sudden movement, « so the pressure that came onto the yoke was such that it deactivated the autopilot. »

Safety of buttons on airplanes

A few seconds after the steep descent, the pilots managed to regain control of the situation. « The plane lost altitude, it’s true, but there was no real danger of a crash, » explained Recine. Now Boeing has issued a bulletin for operators to check and verify the switches, they must be covered to prevent them from being accidentally activated. « It’s a recommendation, after that, it’s a really rare and unique case, I haven’t heard of anything like this before. » In the statement, Boeing wrote: « As a precautionary measure, we have reminded 787 operators of a service bulletin issued in 2017 that included instructions for inspecting and maintaining the switches on flight deck seats. »

Recine also added: « This case has brought attention back to these buttons, to prevent this very particular case from happening in the future, the international aviation transport has given great attention to this, and it can be a reason for safety improvement. »