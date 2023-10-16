La NASA dévoile une vidéo de l’impressionnante éclipse « anneau de feu »

During an astronomical event that took place last Saturday, NASA captured images of the annular solar eclipse that was only visible in the American continent. This event occurred after the Moon, which passed by Earth at a distance of about 397 thousand kilometers, positioned itself in front of the Sun. It couldn’t completely cover it, resulting in an impressive ring of fire. Check out the images.

L’anneau de feu américain ne revient qu’en 2039

Huge crowds gathered in some parts of the Americas on Saturday to witness the impressive phenomenon of an annular solar eclipse.

An « annular » eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth at a distance where, when seen from Earth, it doesn’t completely obscure the Sun. The result is a large and bright ring in the sky, commonly known as the « ring of fire ».

The maximum obscuration of the Sun could be witnessed in many parts of Central and South America. People near the area of maximum obscuration could also enjoy a partial eclipse.

For those who couldn’t travel to a location where the total eclipse was visible, NASA showed a live broadcast that included the stunning « ring of fire » effect when the Moon passed between the Earth and the Sun.

People who witnessed the spectacular celestial event used special eclipse glasses or used a portable solar viewer to protect their eyes from the brightness of the Sun.

NASA also shared images captured by satellites. These photos show the northern and northeastern regions of Brazil covered by a shadow, caused by the Moon, during the annular solar eclipse. The astronomical phenomenon lasted almost two hours.

The next eclipse – a total eclipse where the Moon completely obscures the Sun for a brief moment – will occur on Avril 8th of next year. However, the next annular solar eclipse can only be seen in this part of the world in 2039.



