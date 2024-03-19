Google Wallet enfin vous permettra de sauvegarder des passes numériques au format .pkpass d’Apple

Google Wallet now also supports Apple’s .pkpass format files

The Google Wallet app on an Android smartphone

If you have ever tried to save a boarding pass, a concert ticket or any other type of pass in Google Wallet (previously known as Google Pay), you may have found yourself unable to add the digital pass in question, as it was only available in .pkpass format, a format designed by Apple that is only compatible with the Apple Wallet app. Fortunately for all Android users, that is about to change.

Google Wallet now supports .pkpass format files

As several Google Wallet users have reported in recent days, Google Wallet is now capable of importing .pkpass format files, previously exclusive to Apple Wallet.

Google Wallet may soon be able to import digital passes saved in Apple’s .pkpass format! One user on Telegram tells me that Google Wallet is now able to import .pkpass files. This doesn’t work for me yet, though. Let me know if this works for you! (Thanks to Cob on Telegram for… https://t.co/jjAL3o2mbA pic.twitter.com/O69NHNRs6L — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) Mars 15, 2024

There are many organizations, companies, and institutions that only issue passes in this format, so compatibility with Google Wallet is a major step forward and finally eliminates one of the major limitations of the Google app.

Until now, there were ways to bypass this limitation through third-party apps, which allowed you to convert .pkpass format passes into files compatible with Google Wallet. With this update, these types of apps no longer make sense, and Google simplifies the experience for users significantly.

Currently, support for .pkpass type passes is gradually rolling out to Android users and will gradually become available to all users. To check if it is available on your mobile device, simply try downloading and importing a pass of this type on your Android smartphone. If the Google Wallet app appears as a compatible option, it means that you are already one of the lucky ones who can import passes designed for Apple’s service.