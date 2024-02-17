Les 10 meilleures nouvelles applications gratuites pour Android qui viennent d’arriver sur Google Play récemment

These 10 free applications have recently arrived on Google Play, but they are really good, dare to try them!

The immense catalog of free applications on the Google Play Store increases every week with the arrival of new apps of all kinds, but so that you don’t have to try them one by one to see which ones are worth it and which ones are not, every 7 days we select the best free applications that have recently arrived at the Google app store and bring them to you so that you can get to know them and discover everything they can offer you.

Once again, we have compiled a total of 10 new and free applications for Android that have arrived in the Play Store over the past few weeks and we believe are well worth it.

QR Code Maker & QR Scanner

The first new application for Android that we recommend you try is QR Code Maker & QR Scanner, a handy tool that allows you to both scan any QR code and generate your own QR codes with information such as your email, your calendar events, your Wi-Fi passwords, links or text, among other options.

QR Code Maker & QR Scanner is a free application, without ads, but with in-app purchases ranging from 2.39 euros to 4.79 euros.

Google Play | QR Code Maker & QR Scanner

Pdf Explorer

Pdf Explorer is a complete PDF file management application for Android that allows you to view, organize, and interact with your PDF documents in a truly intuitive way.

In addition, with this free app you can fill out PDF forms and sign them electronically, add comments, highlight key points in a document, and make annotations using a wide variety of colors and styles, as well as synchronize the most important PDF files with major cloud storage platforms such as Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive.

Google Play | Pdf Explorer

Chat AI – Chatbot AI Assistant

Chat AI is a free artificial intelligence chatbot that allows you to have natural and fluid conversations with it and ask it all kinds of questions, to which it will provide clear and precise answers.

In addition, this free app offers you a complete writing assistant that will help you write any type of text, whether it’s an email to your boss or a post on your social networks.

Google Play | Chat AI – Chatbot AI Assistant

Сircadia: Day Routine & Tasks

If you’re looking for an app to improve your productivity, you should try Сircadia, a comprehensive free tool that allows you to optimize your daily routine by making the most of your time using the ‘Pomodoro’ technique, which focuses on working sessions of a maximum of 25 minutes followed by a short break.

In addition, this free application also allows you to efficiently manage your day-to-day tasks and schedule reminders for healthy habits such as exercising or drinking more water.

Google Play | Сircadia: Day Routine & Tasks

DroidDash: Device & Apps Info

DroidDash is a simple Android application that provides you with detailed information about your device, such as its hardware (CPU, ROM, RAM, Battery, Screen, Sensors, etc.), software (Operating System, Security Patch, Bootloader, Kernel Version, Applications, etc.), and connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, USB-C, etc.).

DroidDash is a completely free app, without ads or in-app purchases, which you can download through the direct link to Google Play that we provide below.

Google Play | DroidDash: Device & Apps Info

mQuiz – Play & Earn Rewards

Every week, new apps arrive on the Play Store to earn money with your phone, and one of the most recent of this kind to land in the Google store is mQuiz, a platform that pays you to play games and answer all kinds of opinion surveys.

Once you have accumulated enough coins in mQuiz, you can redeem them for gift cards on Google Play, which you can use to buy apps or acquire subscriptions, such as the 100 GB plan from Google One, for example.

Google Play | mQuiz – Play & Earn Rewards

Interval – Ultimate HIIT Timer

If you are considering starting high-intensity interval training or HIIT to lose those extra pounds, tone your muscles, or simply get in shape, we encourage you to try Interval, as this free app has a very intuitive interface and allows you to create, customize, and perform interval workouts adapted to your preferences and fitness level.

With Interval, you can start with one of its preloaded workouts, configure and customize timers that adapt to your rhythm, and share your training routines with your friends through social networks, messaging platforms, and email.

Google Play | Interval – Ultimate HIIT Timer

All Email Connect

All Email Connect is a handy free application that allows you to manage all your email accounts in a really simple way.

This practical tool is compatible with platforms such as Gmail, Hotmail, Outlook, or Yahoo, has a very user-friendly interface, concentrates emails from all providers in a single inbox so you can see all important emails at a glance, and also has an AI functionality that helps you write emails and create automatic responses.

Google Play | All Email Connect

The Text Hub

The Text Hub is a free platform for learning English that helps you improve your reading comprehension in the language of Shakespeare by rewarding you with coins and badges for reading texts in English.

The Text Hub is a completely free application, without ads or in-app purchases, which you can download through the direct link to the Play Store that we provide below.

Google Play | The Text Hub

pin map – pinplanet

If you like to travel, you should try pin map – pinplanet, a free travel app that allows you to pin all the places you have visited within a personalized globe.

In each of these pins, you can include the dates of the trip, the places you visited, your tests of them, and the photos you took with your travel companions.

In addition, your profile within this app includes, in addition to the places you have visited, your travel statistics and the percentage of countries and continents in the world you have been to.

Google Play | pin map – pinplanet