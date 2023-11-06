Cinq nuits chez Freddy s’effondre lors de sa deuxième semaine au box-office

But it survives the impact.

The recently released film Five Nights at Freddy’s in our country is still involved in its particular roller coaster where every good news comes with a bad one and where any news has more than one interpretation, as it happens now that we have learned that in its second week in international box offices, its revenue has dropped by 76%, although it still remains profitable thanks to its tight budget.

That’s right, because the film directed by Emma Tammi, who already openly talks about what we could expect from a more than possible sequel, last week raised a meager (we would love to have them for ourselves) 19.4 million dollars, which represents a 76 percent drop compared to its first week, where it « swept » at the box office despite being a not particularly favorable weekend for premieres, especially in the American market, but still managed to exceed initial estimates that spoke of 50 million dollars in ticket sales, ultimately achieving almost 80.

Why has Five Nights at Freddy’s dropped so quickly?

Although it will still take some time for it to arrive on streaming platforms in Spain and other countries, something that will presumably happen during the second half of Décembre, with its most likely destination platform being SkyShowtime, in America the theatrical release was simultaneous with the release on Peacock, another popular video on demand service. It is possible, therefore, that this fact led many to opt for enjoying the film in the comfort of their homes, without the extra expense of going to the cinema, once the initial frenzy had passed.

But there is more, as surely the negative tests from the specialized press as well as word of mouth have made more than one person reconsider the expense and choose to wait to watch it at a reduced price, or through their streaming video provider. And it should always be kept in mind that, after their first weekend in theaters, all films reduce their numbers, especially those that are linked to red-letter dates on the calendar, as is the case for FNAF and Halloween.

Anyway, the success of Five Nights at Freddy’s is undeniable, already reaching a total revenue of 217 million dollars (just over 200 million euros); not bad for a film with an approximate budget of 23.5 million euros.