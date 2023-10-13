L’IA intégrée dans le moteur de recherche de Google peut désormais également générer des images

Google’s SGE experience now allows for the generation of images through artificial intelligence.

Examples of images generated by AI on Google’s search engine

Since Google announced the first wave of new AI-based generative functions integrated into the search engine during the last Google I/O 2023, we have seen how the company has offered more and more tools of this kind. But until today, we were still unable to generate images using AI through the search engine itself.

That has changed after Google’s latest announcement, in which they officially announce the arrival of a new image generation service directly integrated into the search engine.

Google’s search engine is now capable of generating images

Google explains that they have integrated the option to generate images through AI directly into the search engine. Once the user has decided to join the generative AI experiences program, they can ask the search engine to « imagine » the described situations.

After providing the description, the search engine will offer different results, and the user can save the image they like the most or refine the result through new descriptions or added elements.

Google explains that they have developed this function responsibly and hopes that it is used in the same way. Safety filters have been included to block the generation of images with prohibited content.

In addition, all generated photographs will have a watermark and their metadata will be tagged, so it is possible to know at all times that the photograph has been generated by a generative artificial intelligence model.

In the future, a « About this Image » tool will also be offered to help users determine if an image may have been generated or manipulated using AI systems.

For now, the image generator integrated into Google’s search engine is only available in the United States, just like the rest of Google’s SGE experience tools. It is not yet clear when Google plans to launch all these tools in the rest of the world’s regions.

