Cette application de Google a déjà été téléchargée plus de 5 milliards de fois dans le monde

Google Messages has the same downloads on the Play Store as WhatsApp or Instagram.

It usually comes preinstalled, like many other Google applications

Google Messages has been downloaded more than 5 billion times on the Play Store. This is an astronomical figure that indicates the presence of this app on mobile devices worldwide. The messaging service not only largely replaces SMs, but also allows you to send images, files, and messages in other formats, due to its RCS condition, which Google activated by default on your mobile phone last month.

When we talk about RCS, we must first clarify that it stands for Rich Communication Services, a type of digital communication that not only allows text, but also photos, videos, gifs, or audios, among several possibilities. This, combined with its immediacy, has made it such a popular app, although you may have never consciously opened it.

Why is it so downloaded?

With this application, two things usually happen. The first is that it is usually pre-installed on most Android devices, which results in it being so installed, since each user, when making backups on the Play Store, the same apps are downloaded on the new mobile phone they buy, thus increasing the downloads. In addition, it is not one of the preinstalled apps that are easy to delete. The second is that on many other devices, it has replaced the original SMs application, which results in it being widely used by a large number of people who do not even know they are using it, as its icon can pass for an SMs app.

Indeed, the number of downloads of Google Messages is huge, but even there are other properties of the tech giant that surpass it. One of them is Maps, which already has more than 10 billion downloads worldwide, only on the Play Store, unlike Google Messages, the maps app is also available on iPhone.

However, it remains in a position of downloads similar to other extremely popular applications, such as WhatsApp, which also has 5 billion downloads on the Play Store, although like Maps, it is available on Apple’s App Store. Another application with which it shares the number of downloads on the Play Store is Instagram. Few surpass it, one of them being YouTube, with 10 billion downloads.

It is important to note that the Play Store does not show the exact number of downloads, but a rounded approximation below. It is possible that Google Messages has been downloaded 5,000,010 billion times, but it will only indicate that it has over 5 billion downloads (5,000,000). If you do not have the application installed, you can download it from this link.

Download Google Messages

