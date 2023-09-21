YouTube lance sa propre application de montage vidéo pour mobiles : une alternative à CapCut

During its Made on YouTube event, Google has presented the YouTube Create app, an alternative to CapCut that allows you to edit videos from your mobile phone.

YouTube Create is the new YouTube mobile video editing app

CapCut, TikTok’s video editing tool, has been the preferred application for content creators on most social networks to edit their vertical format videos for years. Google is aware of this and has a plan to change that. That is why the company has just announced its own mobile video editing app: YouTube Create.

YouTube Create is an alternative to CapCut presented during the « Made on YouTube » event that the company held on Thursday, Septembre 21, where it introduced some AI-based tools for creators. Among them is this new app that will allow you to edit videos easily.

YouTube Create: Google’s app for editing videos from your mobile phone

The company itself explains on its official blog that YouTube Create is a tool intended to make it easier for any creator to edit their videos, wherever they are, simply by using a smartphone.

The app is currently in beta phase and is available on Android in the first place. For now, it is only offered to a limited number of users in certain regions of the world, including the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, India, South Korea, and Singapore. Later on, it will be available in other regions and there will be a version for iOS devices at some point in 2024.

It is a 100% free application that allows you to edit videos of all kinds, although it is primarily focused on editing vertical videos that will be later published as « Shorts » on YouTube.

Among its tools, it includes trimming options, automatic subtitles, voice-over function, effects, filters, transitions, royalty-free music with rhythm adjustment technology, and more. The company states that they will work closely with YouTube creators from around the world to add more features and improve the video editing experience.

