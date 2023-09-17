Quelle est la différence entre une chaîne et une liste de diffusion sur WhatsApp

These functions may seem similar, but they are not the same. This is how they differ.

It is important not to confuse WhatsApp channels with broadcast lists

We recently learned that WhatsApp has introduced channels. They work similarly to those on Telegram or Instagram: they are a one-way communication channel between a person and those who follow them. The channel manager will inform the people who join through messages. This may sound similar to a broadcast list, but they are different things. We will explain the differences and how to create a broadcast list.

Channel vs Broadcast List

A broadcast list is a WhatsApp feature that allows us to send a message to multiple contacts simultaneously. The message will reach them directly, in their private chat, and they will be able to reply to us. Unlike channels, members will not be integrated into a common space. The list is a way to send the same message to multiple people, but individually and under certain conditions.

In addition, messages will be sent individually, only reaching those people who have us added to their contacts. In case we have them added but they don’t have us, the message will not reach them. On the other hand, channels are spaces created by a person to which other people can join as passive members who will read and see the texts and files emitted by the creator. It will be possible to join a channel by searching for it on WhatsApp or through a link. Of course, it will also be possible to leave it whenever we want.

They actually serve a similar purpose: informing the people we want. However, the way they operate is different because in broadcast lists, the people who receive the message have the opportunity to reply in the same private chat. On the other hand, those who are part of the channel will not have the opportunity to reply in it.

Anyone can currently create a broadcast list on WhatsApp, unlike channels, which are only available to some users for now, although they will gradually reach everyone. In Juillet of this year, the platform announced the arrival of this novelty on its blog.

How to create a broadcast list on WhatsApp

If you are wondering how to create a broadcast list on WhatsApp, look no further, we will explain how to do it step by step. Open the WhatsApp application and tap on the 3 dots in the upper right corner. Once you do this, a menu with several options will appear, click on New broadcast. When you do this, those people we have saved in our contacts will appear, and we can add them to the list (up to a maximum of 256).

The list will have the appearance of a WhatsApp group, but it’s not the same either. Although the messages appear here, they will reach the people who are part of it privately. They won’t be able to reply from the list, only you will be able to write, but they will be able to reply to you from the private chat, where the messages will appear to them.

