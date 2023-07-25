Gamme haut de gamme bon marché de Xiaomi pour seulement 399 euros : 12 Go de RAM, 256 Go de mémoire et Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2.

Excellent performance, quality display, good main camera and 67W charging on this Xiaomi high-end mobile phone that you can buy for 80 euros less.

In our analysis, we highlight the screen as one of the strong points of this Xiaomi high-end phone on offer // Image: Urban Tecno.

The POCO F5 has one of the best price-performance ratios in the entire market, it is difficult to choose a phone that offers more quality for the same or less money. This quality-price ratio is even better if we take into account the 80 euro discount it currently has on AliExpress Plaza. Pay attention, because you can buy its most advanced version, with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, for only 399 euros in the beautiful white model.

This is a great opportunity to enjoy the quality of a high-end mobile phone on a daily basis. It has brutal power thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor, an AMOLED display that looks very good, and a main camera that allows you to take high-quality photos and videos. In addition, its battery is more than enough and charges in just a few minutes thanks to the 67W fast charging.

If you don’t want to spend around 400 euros on the purchase of the POCO F5, you can choose the 8GB+256GB version, which drops to 359 euros also on AliExpress Plaza. In both versions, the savings are 80 euros, so choose the one that suits you personally. This POCO F5 is also on offer in the official Xiaomi store, although the discount is only 70 euros, while on Amazon it currently doesn’t go below its original price.

POCO F5 5G

Buy the POCO F5 in its best version for 399 euros

At Netcost-security.fr, we have been able to analyze this POCO F5 for a few weeks, which has allowed us to see how it performs in all aspects. First of all, we must mention that it has a comfortable design that will allow you to use it for long periods of time without discomfort. It has a thickness of 7.9 millimeters and weighs 181 grams, it is thin and light. In the box, you will find a very useful case to protect it.

The front is occupied by a Flow AMOLED 6.67-inch display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), and a refresh rate of 120 hertz. These data translate into sharp images, with good color reproduction and smoothness. The display is of good quality, which means that you can use the phone to view multimedia content. In addition, it is accompanied by high-quality dual stereo speakers.

Under the hood, it works with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2, a processor that turns the POCO F5 into a beast that can handle any task. Performance is excellent under any circumstance, even when playing the most demanding games. As its name suggests, it is one of the best Xiaomi mobile phones with 5G, so you can connect to these more advanced networks. It also comes with MIUI 14 based on Android 13 directly.

Another aspect that we like about this POCO F5 5G is the camera, especially the 64-megapixel rear camera. Whenever you use it during the day, the lens will provide you with high-quality photos, with a natural look and a good degree of sharpness. In addition, it can record 4K video at 30 fps. On the other hand, the device has a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and facial recognition unlock.

POCO F5 5G

Finally, the POCO F5 has a 5,000 mAh battery that, according to our tests, lasts the entire day without many problems. Being compatible with 67W fast charging, it will be fully charged in less than an hour with the charger. By the way, the charger and the USB cable come in the box, so you don’t have to buy them separately.

In conclusion, there is no phone for 400 euros that offers such complete performance as this POCO F5, which is why we recommend its purchase if you want to enjoy the high-end experience for little money. Remember that you can buy it on AliExpress Plaza for 399 euros, and, even better, in the most advanced memory configuration with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

This article objectively and independently suggests products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Netcost-security.fr receives a commission. Join Netcost-security.fr’s bargains channel to find out about the best offers before anyone else.

Détente, découvrez l’évolution du nombre de smartphones vendus par marque au fil du temps dans la vidéo ci-dessous :