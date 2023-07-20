60 heures de batterie, annulation du bruit et son HD avec une remise de 30%

These headphones feature the latest in sound technology, a powerful battery, and unmatched comfort.

Are you looking for good Bluetooth headphones with a headband and your budget is not too high to buy Beats Studio or Sony WH-1000XM5? Today, the Ankbit E700 have dropped in price on Amazon to 84 euros with a 30% discount coupon available. You must apply the coupon before adding the headphones to the cart, it’s that easy. The previous model, the Ankbit E600, also has an extra 30% off.

These headphones are going to serve you to listen to music at the highest level, to experience your movies and series as if you were on the recording set, and to have phone conversations so clear that it will seem like you’re talking in person. Enjoy the great quality that these Ankbit E700 offer for much less.

Buy good Bluetooth headphones with 60h of battery life

There are several reasons that make me want to buy these headphones, especially at this price they are today on Amazon.

Firstly, they have a very long-lasting battery, with up to 60 hours of autonomy on a single charge. They could last much longer if you use their 3.5mm Jack port to connect them with a cable to the playback device. This battery will decrease from 60 to 45 hours if you continuously use the active noise cancellation function.

On the other hand, the noise cancellation technology and sound isolation use the 5 integrated microphones to achieve a reduction of external noise and a super clear capture of your voice in calls. It is capable of reducing noise by up to 35 dB, masterfully isolating city traffic or public transport sounds.

The noise cancellation system of these Ankbit E700 can be adjusted in three levels or modes: one designed for indoor noise such as a blender or vacuum cleaner at home; another for outdoor noise such as traffic noise or bustling crowds; and one dedicated to transportation such as the sound of an airplane engine from the inside or a bus engine.

Finally, they are compatible with aptX, aptX HD, and LDAC sound codecs, allowing them to play music with a bitrate of up to 990 kbps. This is three times the maximum quality that Spotify offers its premium customers. You can listen to music from HD music platforms like Apple Music, Amazon Music, or Tidal, among others available.

In addition, these Ankbit E700 are over-ear headphones with 40 mm drivers, meaning they cover the entire ear and trap the sound. Their memory foam pads are extremely comfortable. The drivers are foldable and can be perfectly stored in the rigid travel case that comes with the box.

