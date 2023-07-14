Après Google Bard et ChatGPT, Meta est maintenant prêt à lancer son IA.

Meta finalizes the details of the launch of LLaMa, its own generative Artificial Intelligence model.

OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google will soon have a new rival: LLaMa, Meta’s AI

The arrival of ChatGPT, the conversational chatbot based on AI created by OpenAI, was a true revolution in the technological world, so much so that the big companies in the sector decided to either integrate it into their applications like Microsoft or create their own alternative, as Mountain View did with Google Bard.

Well, now a new player is about to enter this emerging market because, according to Europa Press, Meta is already ready to launch its own AI.

The launch of LLaMa, Meta’s AI, is imminent

The renowned Financial Times recently published an article in which it states that, after consulting with people related to Meta, it can confirm that Mark Zuckerberg’s company is finalizing the details for the commercial release of LLaMa (Large Language Model Meta AI), its own generative Artificial Intelligence model.

Until now, Meta’s AI was reserved for the academic sector and did not have a commercial license to prevent users from misusing it, but now it seems that LLaMa is ready to reach companies and users.

Meta presented LLaMa a few months ago, stating that this AI was capable of generating all kinds of texts in different languages, as it was trained in the 20 most spoken languages in the world.

In addition, according to the company’s executives, LLaMa has 65 billion parameters, with three open-source visual models, the Dino V2 visual computing model, and a tool for animating drawings.

According to Financial Times, the launch of LLaMa will be « imminent » in order to compete as soon as possible with OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google, which already have a certain advantage over Mark Zuckerberg’s company. In this sense, Meta stated at the end of last Avril that, although they had arrived late to the development of their own AI, they planned to launch new products with this technology before the end of the year.

