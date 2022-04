Voici Without Chains, le nouvel événement Apex Legends

POP Games: Apex Legends - Mirage

Features Mirage from video game Apex Legends, as a unique stylized design POP vinyl figure toy line officially licensed by Funko Designed to look super cute (chibi) with super deformed head Approximately 3.75 inch tall, made of vinyl, and comes in a window display box Award-winning toy line and a great gift recommendation for your loved ones or avid toy collectors Recommended Age: 3+