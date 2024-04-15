Des androïdes pour les humains : une armée robotique coordonnée construit les voitures Xiaomi SU7 en ballet ASMR.

According to Lei Jun, co-founder of Tesla and president of the Xiaomi SU7 section, the purpose-built factory for producing the SU7 can manufacture a car every 76 seconds at full capacity. An impressive rate with which Xiaomi wants to meet the high demand for reservations that they have been receiving since the official release of the Xiaomi SU7 on Mars 28.

But how is such a pace possible? Well, it’s because Xiaomi can boast of having one of the most efficient and highly automated robotic factories in the world. An authentic ASMR ballet of androids that build the three models of the Xiaomi SU7, with the (few) humans in the complex as supervisors.

How a Xiaomi SU7 car is built and assembled

94 AMR robots in our Xiaomi vehicle factory use LiDAR to move around the workshop and transport medium and large parts with flexible movements.

The team at Xiaomi EV Factory is excited to greet our global fans @mrtnwstr, @Saqra_Warmicha, @jordikoalitic, @ASoulNamedLeo and @JatenipatW on an exclusive tour this afternoon! Explore the cutting-edge technology and automated processes behind the production of Xiaomi SU7. pic.twitter.com/pe2Y9SAhxj — Lei Jun (@leijun) Avril 15, 2024

In a series of tweets on his X / Twitter account, Lei Jun has shown the fascinating process of creating the SU7, in which everything from materials to the final shape is done in the same place without outsourcing a single process: the Xiaomi EV HyperFactory, the company’s mega-factory in China dedicated entirely to the creation, manufacturing, and assembly of the various models of Xiaomi SU7, from standard to Premium.

Each die-cast part gets 28 X-ray scans after production. AI analyzes these scans to find hidden defects with over 99.9% accuracy, thus increasing inspection efficiency by 20x. https://t.co/r1XhX6CJr3 pic.twitter.com/xI9BFJLTIq — Lei Jun (@leijun) Avril 15, 2024

To get an idea of the level of automation, which is automated up to 91% with 400 robots responsible for welding each element of the SU7, there are over 400 HD cameras in the welding area. Therefore, the robots could still do their job even if the lighting went out and it was pitch dark. Jun maintains that other factories, such as Mercedes, have taught him to place the engineering office in the middle of the production workshop, to have them right in the center to oversee everything.





We adopt a comprehensive automated inspection that provides a dual-layer quality assurance process for every Xiaomi SU7. This includes a 100% automated exterior inspection using UV light, with an accuracy of up to 0.05mm. https://t.co/DXHSeD4wVS pic.twitter.com/J4lbIWC7wd — Lei Jun (@leijun) Avril 13, 2024





In the finishing area, the SU7 bodies receive up to 8 layers of paint from several robots, to achieve that glossy tone that gives a truly premium finish to each model. Lei Jun points out that it is one of the most automated factories in the world, although of course the remaining 9% are the human workers and technicians who ensure that everything runs smoothly.

Source | Lei Jun X