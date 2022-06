Summer Game Fest 2022 : Modern Warfare II, Street Fighter 6, The Last of Us et bien d’autres bandes-annonces

The Art of The Last of Us

Hardcover, measures 9" x 12" 184 pages, full color Brand new Naughty Dog Studios and Dark Horse proudly present the essential companion to The Last of Us, a richly detailed and compelling game set in a postpandemic world where humans have become an endangered species. Featuring concept art, character designs, and astonishing settings and landscapes, The Art of The Last of Us provides a unique look at one of the gaming world"s most eagerly anticipated titles.