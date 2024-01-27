L’application ChatGPT pour Android se met à jour avec une fonctionnalité qui vous permettra d’accéder plus facilement au chatbot

ChatGPT for Android has added a new shortcut in the ‘Quick settings’ panel which will allow you to query the chatbot by voice without opening the app

The official ChatGPT application for Android now allows you to make voice queries from the mobile home screen

Since deciding to launch the official ChatGPT application on the Google Play Store six months ago, OpenAI has not stopped improving this tool with new functions such as ChatGPT Voice, a functionality that allows you to make direct voice queries and was added to the free version of the chatbot at the end of last year.

Well, now the company led by Sam Altman has once again updated the ChatGPT app for Android with a feature that will allow you to easily and quickly invoke the OpenAI chatbot.

You can now access ChatGPT from the ‘Quick settings’ panel on your Android

The latest update of ChatGPT for Android includes a new shortcut within the ‘Quick settings’ menu on your smartphone, which will allow you to invoke the chatbot and make voice queries using ChatGPT Voice directly from your mobile home screen.

Therefore, the first time you tap on the new ChatGPT button that appears in the ‘Quick settings’ panel, you will be asked to choose a voice type from the available options and to try ChatGPT Voice from the application to see how it works.

But once you have done this, you will no longer need to open the app to use ChatGPT Voice, as the next time you tap on the new chatbot shortcut, a transparent user interface will appear on top of the screen you are on, displaying only a white circle and an animation that indicates whether the AI is listening to you or responding.

In addition, this white circle turns into a cloud of the same color when your request is processed, and it is automatically sent when you stop speaking or when you click on the circle.

Also, you should know that this shortcut works perfectly in Spanish, so you will be able to query the OpenAI chatbot in the language of Cervantes without even having to open the ChatGPT app.

This new ChatGPT feature is only available in versions 1.2024.017 and 1.2024.017.018 of the Android Beta channel, so if you want to start using it and you are not registered in the Beta program, you will need to search for the application on the Play Store, scroll down on its page, and request to join the mentioned program.

Once you have done this, all you have to do is wait for a new application update to arrive, as from that moment on, the new ChatGPT shortcut will appear in the ‘Quick settings’ menu on your Android smartphone.