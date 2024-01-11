« Je vous raconte à quoi ressemblera le supermarché de demain » : le futur pour Maura Latini de Coop Italia

Interview with the President of Coop Italia, who talks about how we will do our shopping tomorrow and more: « Supermarkets? More and more markets and less and less super. Insects and cultivated meat? They will be necessary to fight global warming ».

« The old supermarket must become the new market ». Maura Latini, President and former CEO of Coop Italia, is not suggesting a return to the past, but rather the vision of a future in which the human component still plays a fundamental role. This is even more true for a reality like the one she leads, which promotes a cooperative spirit that truly seems to be out of time in an era of disintermediation, where often the only social interaction contemplated is between human and machine. We meet Maura Latini at the Coop headquarters in Castel Guelfo, a hypermodern complex in an industrial district on the outskirts of Bologna, whose purpose, once again, is to become a hub of social interaction for those gravitating around those streets of warehouses and condominiums. We start with the usual question, the one that every company executive asked about the future must answer: close your eyes and tell us what you see. Maura Latini responds with her eyes wide open: « It is difficult to determine the future – she begins – but some trends are already emerging. »

Which ones?

Well, when we embarked on the project to create the supermarket of the future for the 2015 Milan Expo, we identified at least two trends that we tried to develop together with Carlo Ratti: the need for information on the part of people and the almost total digitalization of the sales space.

So how did you implement these two trends?

At that time, we were able to represent this combination of the need for information and the potential of digital technology by creating a store where products were accompanied by information that would activate when people approached them. Let’s say that at that time, we couldn’t imagine how pervasive smartphones and QR codes would become.

If you had to do it again today?

We would focus on next-generation QR codes, which have great potential because they allow us to provide customers with a significant amount of information in addition to the legal requirements. This information can be taken home by people instead of just reading it in stores.

Will people take it home or will someone bring it to them? Do you still believe in the store as the place where the product is purchased?

I still believe a lot in the store because it is a place for the exchange of information, but between people who work there and people who buy. Soon we will celebrate 170 years of cooperation. The relationship between people and consumer goods is a good thing, a value for people. Perhaps during the pandemic, we all interpreted the significant growth of online purchases, which was a necessity at the time, as something exponential and unstoppable. Instead, once the emergency was over, the growth slowed down. And this gives us the space to rethink our store.

How?

I don’t know if it will still be called a supermarket. I imagine it more like an old market. A physical place where there is still the possibility and the desire to exchange opinions, information, and value about food.

Lets play a game, regarding food. What will we put in our shopping carts in a few years? Meat as we know it today or cultivated meat?

I think both will exist. Because it will be impossible to feed nine billion people with meat as we know it today, especially in a context where we will need to reduce CO2 emissions. It is reasonable to think that both options can coexist where science finds the right solution. I don’t demonize cultivated meat. At the same time, I believe that a reconfiguration of livestock farming based on respect for the environment, animal welfare, and quality of affordable food is part of the right solution.

Let’s move on: tuna and eggs, or algae and insects?

If we continue as we are, it will be difficult to find enough tuna for everyone because fish stocks are declining significantly due to overfishing and the consequences of global warming, starting with ocean acidification. It will be difficult to maintain current habits. We need to change our production models, our way of life, our way of consuming. We should not rule out any path or experimentation, including insects and algae.

Speaking of saving the planet, will we find more locally sourced products or will we continue to have fruits and vegetables from all over the world all year round?

This is a complex question because what we find on the shelves is driven by consumer demand. People want to have everything, all year round, at any time, and often get upset if the products we offer are not only from Italian cultivation because they probably no longer know that Italy cannot produce all products all year round due to seasonality. Once again, it is also a cultural problem, a matter of information. We have to be prepared to provide what people want, even if it sometimes seems unreasonable, by finding solutions, if any, so that this can be done with the right environmental impact. It is not easy to find the right balance.

Speaking of balance and talking about supermarkets of the future, we must also discuss labor and the people who work in supermarkets. Moreover, you started as a cashier. Today, we have more and more self-checkout machines, and some supermarkets don’t even have cashiers anymore. Are we destined to shop without encountering human beings?

I think it is reasonable to think that digitalization will help us modify our current structures, simplifying and making all those elements that do not add value to the customer less costly. So no, the cashiers will never be the same as today. But it doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t pay utmost attention to the employment of people. And not just to preserve jobs, mind you: having people working in stores who are more dedicated to the customer will be a great added value. I imagine an active role for our dedicated and trained staff in a supermarket that not only sells products but also presents them with both physical people and digital information.

In short, more and more market and less and less supermarket…

Yes, it could be a return to the market of the past, with all the digital innovations that make it more current, complete, and usable in ways that each person finds most consistent with their lifestyle, work, and way of experiencing the city. Because cities will also change.

But will we always go to the supermarket by car? Parking in huge asphalt spaces on the outskirts of cities? Please tell me it won’t be like that…

I hope so too. Today, supermarkets are a product of the society of the 80s and 90s when the new mobility of people and today’s cities developed. We are already making important efforts to adapt supermarkets, simply by installing charging stations for electric vehicles available to customers. Or by providing bike racks to accommodate scooters. Of course, a more forward-looking perspective is needed, not our own, but that of the country. Because to change consumption patterns, it is necessary to redesign cities. And we can’t do that. And let me add something.

Please

Reducing the number of cars going to supermarkets is good, but what about online purchases that, with just one click, move products from Asia to our homes with individual deliveries, with all the logistics support staff, both in transportation and warehouse management, who are often precarious and without rights. This is also a matter of environmental and social sustainability. We need a little more attention to this as well.

You mentioned a key word earlier: « consumption ». Another major issue related to consumption is food waste. The expiration date often leads people to eliminate and throw away unconsumed food…

This is a very serious problem. We already do things that I care a lot about, like donating unsold fresh produce, meat, and bread – products that are not expired – to organizations like Caritas. This merchandise ends up in the kitchens of the poor and in the areas where everyone needs raw materials to stock their kitchens. This amounts to about 24 million worth of goods per year, important numbers that make us happy.

In the future world, and even in the present one, there is a huge issue called social inequality…

We have the great ambition to make good, healthy, safe, and environmentally friendly food available to everyone at the lowest possible price, which means a fair price. Our ambition is to provide products with these safety and ethical features to all income groups.

Another thing we have become accustomed to in recent years is the idea that stores are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This clashes with your company’s philosophy and how you interpret the market.

Coop has already made and will continue to make important symbolic choices: closing on Mai 1st, closing for Republic Day, closing for Christmas. Being open 24/7 has a cost not only for people’s lives but also for businesses, and this cost is inevitably passed on to the people where it occurs, because businesses transfer their costs to product prices. We don’t believe that consuming requires having 24/7 availability of everything. We need to find a balance.

If today we talk about 24/7 openings, changing work hours, it is also because more and more women work, and there are fewer and fewer housewives, as was the case in the twentieth century. Many women work, but few are in top positions in companies like you. Why do you think that is?

Let me say this: I wish many more women worked. It’s not exactly like that because in reality, during the pandemic, women were the ones who lost their jobs after just a few months. Women lost their jobs because they are the most vulnerable part of society. Women shoulder the heaviest burden of care for children as well as for the elderly. They are not supported by services such as nurseries, which could also help with career choices. On average, they earn less than men, and very often, it is the woman who gives up her job. It is a great injustice and it is a great economic loss for companies. It means clipping our own wings. There needs to be a major cultural step forward in our country and in institutions.

Having women in top positions in companies also means bringing a new set of values within them. You are a woman and you are at the head of an important cooperative like Coop Italia. What are the three values that characterize your actions and that you would bring into the future?

I believe that ethics and equity are the most important values, and they have always been, but they will be even more important in the future, especially as wealth polarizes. Another important element that I care a lot about is participation, collaboration. And when thinking about a company, I can’t help thinking about the efficiency of the choices we make, the efficiency that allows us to find economic resources to best develop our mission. Can I mention a fourth value?

What is it?

Example. Those responsible for coordinating people must set an example.

One last question, mainly for the younger generation. The past few years have been terrible, there have been pandemics, wars, disasters. Why should a young man or woman today be optimistic, and look positively towards the future, according to you?

Because the future is theirs. It depends on them.