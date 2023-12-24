Voici la date à laquelle l’IA échappera à notre contrôle, selon un scientifique

Some scientists believe that there is still a long way to go, but others bet on a fairly close proximity.

The fact that AI goes beyond our control is a fear that has existed before AI existed as such. Paradoxical, but after all, we imagined it as a species before it was carried out in reality. In this way, when Ameca, the most advanced humanoid robot, declared itself self-conscious, or when some experts like Bill Gates make predictions that AI is like an atomic bomb, the truth is that we worry. We have our reasons for it, since after all, it is something that jeopardizes our future.

Now, a scientist claims that the singularity is approaching, that is, the moment when AI will stop serving us to start operating on its own.

AI and its independence from human beings

Ben Goertzel is the CEO of SingularityNET and according to PopularMechanics, he has made a series of predictions about when AI will reach singularity, that is, the moment when AI will no longer be controlled by human beings.

The date he has chosen is the year 2031, the moment when investments in AI will have successfully achieved their objectives and its level will be so refined that we cannot prevent it from starting to operate on its own and at its own risk. The singularity of AI can harbor many risks, although for some people it could also have a series of benefits.

In response to Goertzel’s words, other scientists and experts claim that AI is far from becoming general and singular, so we have to bear in mind that there is no scientific basis to predict when this event will occur and that these are all speculations that in many aspects have other intentions behind them, such as the search for new investments.

In short, we have the following data:

Goertzel defends this proximity of singularity based on a very simple premise: many companies are already investing in AI, as well as major technology magnates such as Elon Musk with xAI. Thus, it is expected that AI will exponentially increase its development and make great strides in its progress sooner than many people could expect. However, it is also important to understand that Goertzel has economic interests when giving this opinion, as his business is to achieve AGI, so he cannot afford to give very high figures.